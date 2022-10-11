Senior boys Carson East, Henry Holland and Liam Robertson ready and set.

Courtenay team wins bronze at VIU volleyball tourney

The Ecole Mark R Isfeld junior and senior boys volleyball teams acquitted themselves well at a Vancouver Island University (VIU) tournament last weekend in Nanaimo.

The senior boys had an amazing game Friday, knocking off Dover Bay in three sets to close out the round-robin in second place. In Saturday’s playoff rounds, the team only had seven players but fought hard with a win against Nanaimo District Secondary School. The boys finished the tournament with close games against two Victoria teams, Reynolds and Mt. Douglas, with no extra players.

The junior boys competed in their first tournament of the year — and played like rock stars! Finishing first in Friday pool play with wins against Duncan Christian School, Royal Bay and Timberline earned the Ice a bye into the quarter-finals. In an amazing match and comeback, they beat cross-town rival Vanier in three sets to reach the semis against the home team from Dover Bay. With the stands packed with Dover Bay fans, the match went to three sets but Isfeld was edged 18-16 in a thriller. Never hanging their heads, the boys had a 15-minute rest and faced Wellington in the bronze medal game. Using all 10 players on the team, Isfeld battled it out in three sets to win the game.

Congratulations to both teams for representing the school and the Comox Valley with sportsmanship and pride.

 

