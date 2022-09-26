Courtenay volleyball team wins consolation final at UBC tourney

The senior boys volleyball squad from Ecole Mark Isfeld were consolation winners at a 32-team tournament last weekend at the University of B.C.

Isfeld’s pool included Delta, Elgin and St. George’s. They finished third in pool play, which sent them to the tier 2 division. After losing a close match to McRoberts in the first playoff round Friday, the boys regrouped Saturday to beat strong teams from Langley Fundamental School and Reynolds from Victoria, and then knocked off Burnaby South to claim the tier 2 consolation final.

“Tournaments are a fantastic opportunity for significant improvement in a short period of time,” coach Esther Bayles said. “It worked for us at UBC. The adjustments to different teams was impressive. Most exciting was the realization that we are very close in skill level to some very strong teams. I hope the boys are motivated to work hard and improve even more.”

Peter Lineger also coaches this year’s senior tournament team, which consists of Grade 12s Liam Robertson, Kieran Taylor, Jaydon Moore, Timo Kennedy and Kilian Bobbitt; Grade 11s Andon Bayles, Nick Lineger, Henry Holland and Conner Martens; and Grade 10 player Carson East.

On Oct. 7/8, the boys compete at the Vancouver Island University tournament in Nanaimo.

Go Ice!

RELATED: Two Courtenay volleyball players to compete at BC Summer Games

ComoxVolleyball