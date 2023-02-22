Courtenay’s Mark R. Isfeld girls win silver at Island hoops championships

The host Isfeld Ice and St. Michaels University School (SMUS) of Victoria squared off in the final of the senior girls AAA Island basketball championship on the weekend. The host side gave it their all, but fell 79-36 to the top-ranked team in B.C.

“All I can say is they’re a juggernaut,” said Isfeld coach Colin Tinga, noting SMUS beat their opponents by 60 and 80 points in their two other games.

“We fought them. They had to earn their points. The girls played tough. Our of our hallmarks is good defence. Their defence is very good also, which reflects the score.”

The Ice beat Brooks of Powell River 79-34 in their opener, and Stelly’s of Victoria 61-42 in the semifinals.

Vancouver Island receives just one automatic berth to the AAA provincial tournament in Langley. Isfeld could still qualify by winning a wildcard game Tuesday at Wellington Secondary in Nanaimo. Their opponent is Brookswood of Langley, the 10th-ranked team in B.C.

“They struggled in their playoffs in the Fraser Valley,” said Tinga, whose team was 22-4 on the season heading into Tuesday’s game.

“We’re in for a game. We’re hungry, very hungry.”

(Results were unavailable at press time.)

Season over for jr. girls, boys

The Isfeld Ice junior girls’ squad put up a valiant effort at their Island championships in Saanich, ultimately finishing fifth.

“We lost a heart-breaker of a first-round game to Royal Bay 37-30, then beat Central #1, Gulf Islands, 62-26,” said coach Colin Cunningham. “We then had to play the host team, SMUS, to get into the third-place qualifying game. They are ranked #5 in B.C. We played great, only down two points at half, but couldn’t turn the corner. We lost 38-29 and our hopes of making B.C.’s were done.”

The Ice completed the tournament with a 25-point victory over Port Alberni, for fifth place overall. Every player on the Ice roster hit the score sheet.

Oak Bay won the Island championship, with Royal Bay and SMUS rounding out the three Island representatives at the upcoming provincial championship.

•The Isfeld junior boys’ squad tied for seventh out of 10 teams at the Island tournament in Dover Bay.

•In other Comox Valley high school basketball news, the senior boys team at Highland Secondary finished fourth at the North Island tournament, which they hosted. They compete at the Island finals this weekend at SMUS.

–With files from Scott Stanfield

Comox ValleyHigh school sports