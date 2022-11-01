Coutenay junior team wins bronze at Halloween volleyball tourney

The Ecole Mark Isfeld junior boys and girls volleyball teams travelled to RE Mountain community school in Langley Oct. 28-29 for the annual mixed junior Halloween tournament.

The boys won their pool with wins over Grandview, Brookswood and the home team to earn a bye into the semi-finals, where the Ice met up with a fierce team from Yale Secondary of Abbotsford. Isfeld lost a close match in three sets, but went on to win the bronze medal match against Grandview.

“The boys battled it out to win the game in the third match 21-19,” coach Kevin East said. “Third matches are to 15 points but you have to win by two. It was a thrilling set back and forth until the boys finally went up by two. The difference may have just been the extremely loud Isfeld junior girls team cheering them on.”

The girls also had a strong tournament. They finished second in pool play, where they faced some strong teams from the Fraser Valley. “Hats off to the girls amazing coach Kyla Savage and Jen Riley,” East said.

The Isfeld junior boys are in Nanaimo Nov. 4-5 for the North Island championships, hoping to secure a berth to the Island Championships Nov. 9-10 in Victoria.

