The Isfeld junior boys volleyball team finished third at a mixed junior Halloween tournament Oct. 28-29 in Langley. Photo supplied

The Isfeld junior boys volleyball team finished third at a mixed junior Halloween tournament Oct. 28-29 in Langley. Photo supplied

Coutenay junior team wins bronze at Halloween volleyball tourney

The Ecole Mark Isfeld junior boys and girls volleyball teams travelled to RE Mountain community school in Langley Oct. 28-29 for the annual mixed junior Halloween tournament.

The boys won their pool with wins over Grandview, Brookswood and the home team to earn a bye into the semi-finals, where the Ice met up with a fierce team from Yale Secondary of Abbotsford. Isfeld lost a close match in three sets, but went on to win the bronze medal match against Grandview.

“The boys battled it out to win the game in the third match 21-19,” coach Kevin East said. “Third matches are to 15 points but you have to win by two. It was a thrilling set back and forth until the boys finally went up by two. The difference may have just been the extremely loud Isfeld junior girls team cheering them on.”

The girls also had a strong tournament. They finished second in pool play, where they faced some strong teams from the Fraser Valley. “Hats off to the girls amazing coach Kyla Savage and Jen Riley,” East said.

The Isfeld junior boys are in Nanaimo Nov. 4-5 for the North Island championships, hoping to secure a berth to the Island Championships Nov. 9-10 in Victoria.

Comox ValleyVolleyball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Curts rallies TRU in Canada West quarter-final
Next story
Parksville’s Nicholas Bennett sets new para swimming world record in Toronto

Just Posted

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that didn’t see a lot of rain when the last storm rolled through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Buckets of coming rain forecast to help wash away Comox Valley drought

The allium is an example of flowers needing vernalization: a period of exposure to cold, even freezing weather to jump-start the germination process. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Class is always in session in a garden

The St. Andrew’s Cemetery clean-up is an annual event in preparation for Remembrance Day services. It is a rain-or-shine event. Photo supplied.
St Andrew’s Cemetery fall clean-up takes place Nov. 5

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.
2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now