Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections

Fans will choose the final 12 players who make it

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night.

Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.

The league’s hockey operations department picked the first 32 All-Stars, one from each team. Fans will choose the final 12 players who make it — three skaters and a goalie from each division — with a Twitter component involved for the first time.

Reigning Norris Trophy winner and playoff MVP Cale Makar from the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche was also among those chosen. Vegas’ Logan Thompson was the first rookie goaltender to make an All-Star team since Anaheim’s John Gibson in 2016.

All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 3-4 in South Florida.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Ovechkin, Crosby, G Igor Shesterkin (N.Y. Rangers), F Brock Nelson (N.Y. Islanders), F Jack Hughes (New Jersey), F Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina), F Johnny Gaudreau (Columbus), F Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

F Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), F Tage Thompson (Buffalo), G Linus Ullmark (Boston), F Dylan Larkin (Detroit), F Matthew Tkachuk (Florida), F Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), F Mitch Marner (Toronto), F Nick Suzuki (Montreal)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Makar, F Jason Robertson (Dallas), F Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota), F Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis), F Clayton Keller (Arizona), D Seth Jones (Chicago), D Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg), G Juuse Saros (Nashville)

PACIFIC DIVISION

Thompson, F Connor McDavid (Edmonton), F Matty Beniers (Seattle), F Troy Terry (Anaheim), F Kevin Fiala (Los Angeles), F Nazem Kadri (Calgary), F Elias Pettersson (Vancouver), D Erik Karlsson (San Jose)

hockeyNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own, able to talk
Next story
Two Kelowna Rockets coming home with gold and silver from World Juniors

Just Posted

Physician assistants are highly touted in every market they are recognized. British Columbia has yet to recognize them as health-care professionals. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
While demand for physician assistants grows worldwide, B.C. uses a ‘wait and see’ approach

Prune-Along pairs tree care experts with participating tree stewards to pass on the fundamentals of fruit tree care and pruning. Photo submitted
Improve quality of fruit trees with LUSH Prune-Back program

Dr. Christopher Kerr explores the remarkably life-affirming processes that are happening beyond the physical realities of dying in the film Death is But a Dream. Photo supplied
Hospice documentary looks at the dreams of those who are dying

Routes to Tofino will remain suspended until May. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Island Connector bus service paused after ridership plummets