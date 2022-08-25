Crown Isle Ladies host Peanut Butter golf tourney

Jan Bain and Katy Macauley posing as Thelma and Louise. Photo supplied

The Crown Isle Ladies Golf Club held a Peanut Butter Golf Tournament on Aug. 16. Each participant submitted a cash donation or a jar of peanut butter to the Comox Valley Food Bank.

A total of 51 ladies participated in the event — a fun tournament with ‘Thelma and Louise’ the game of the day.

This game consisted of four-person teams with handicaps balanced across teams.

The winners were first place with net par -13 Sook Lee, Daneen Karch, Julie Tuepah and KT Thompson; second place with net par -11 Leona Imrie, Marlene Horvath, Judy Costantino and Brenda Barrigan; third place with net par -9 May Mitchell, Mary Payne, Donna Leclair and Roseanne Achen.

Many thanks to Glenda Bonney who initiated and planned the luncheon — the highlight of which was a dessert of peanut butter pie.

