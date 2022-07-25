Carter Woods won two gold medals at the Canadian Mountain Bike Championships on the weekend in Oro Station, Ont. Photo by Rob Jones-Canadian Cyclist

Carter Woods won two gold medals at the Canadian Mountain Bike Championships on the weekend in Oro Station, Ont. Photo by Rob Jones-Canadian Cyclist

Cumberland athlete wins two golds at national mountain bike championships

Carter Woods won two gold medals at the Canadian Cross-Country (XCO), Short Track (XCC) and Downhill (DH) Mountain Bike Championships, July 23-24 in Oro Station, Ont.

The Cumberland resident kicked off the competition with a win in the Elite Short Track event Thursday. Quinton Disera (CANYON DEVO RACING) was looking to defend his title in a tight and technical race, but Woods (Norco Factory Team) edged the 2021 Canadian XCC Champion to claim this year’s title.

On Saturday, he added a second gold in the U23 XCO.

“My short track was spicy earlier in the week, and I just wanted to keep the edge, while firing on all cylinders,” Woods said Saturday in a news release from Cycling Canada. “It was so beautiful for XCO today, I just wanted to keep the engine going. Heading into the championship weekend, I wanted to make sure to keep it safe, and have some great racing.”

