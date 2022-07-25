Cumberland athlete wins two golds at national mountain bike championships

Carter Woods won two gold medals at the Canadian Mountain Bike Championships on the weekend in Oro Station, Ont. Photo by Rob Jones-Canadian Cyclist

Carter Woods won two gold medals at the Canadian Cross-Country (XCO), Short Track (XCC) and Downhill (DH) Mountain Bike Championships, July 23-24 in Oro Station, Ont.

The Cumberland resident kicked off the competition with a win in the Elite Short Track event Thursday. Quinton Disera (CANYON DEVO RACING) was looking to defend his title in a tight and technical race, but Woods (Norco Factory Team) edged the 2021 Canadian XCC Champion to claim this year’s title.

On Saturday, he added a second gold in the U23 XCO.

“My short track was spicy earlier in the week, and I just wanted to keep the edge, while firing on all cylinders,” Woods said Saturday in a news release from Cycling Canada. “It was so beautiful for XCO today, I just wanted to keep the engine going. Heading into the championship weekend, I wanted to make sure to keep it safe, and have some great racing.”

