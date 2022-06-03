Cumberland event offers bike skills coaching, yoga, anti-racism education

An event that offers high performance bike skills coaching for all levels of riders, along with anti-racism education and yoga sessions, returns to Vancouver Island, June 17-19 in Cumberland.

Bike Fest Series partners with mountain bike athlete/diversity speaker Anita Naidu, who started the travelling event. The series, which has been running worldwide for several years, provides an opportunity for people to get outside and have fun while learning how to build a better planet. It includes scholarships for single mothers and women of colour, and subsidized spots for anyone with financial need.

“Women’s biking has grown, and so has mountain biking and outdoor recreation in general,” Naidu said. “Which means it’s more important than ever to use the opportunities mountain biking presents, such as uplifting and building community, gathering people around a shared passion and inspiring people to be their best selves, to address the bigger issues we are all facing as a society. Essentially it’s about tapping into the power of the outdoors and the power of community to help people reach their potential, on and off the bike.”

Naidu loves coaching as much as she loves riding. She said the impetus for the clinics stems from her work as an engineer, humanitarian and diversity consultant, and wanting to combine these aspects with her career as a professional mountain bike athlete. She works with a number of large companies and organizations on diversity/social impact strategies and anti-racism education.

“Years ago, I realized that the best route to real inclusion and to solving society’s pressing issues is to build communities of educated advocates, and that’s what Bike Fest Series is committed to doing,” Naidu said.

Anita Naidu in action. Logan Swayze Photography