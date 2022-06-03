Professional mountain bike athlete Anita Naidu is also an engineer, humanitarian and diversity consultant. Logan Swayze Photography

Professional mountain bike athlete Anita Naidu is also an engineer, humanitarian and diversity consultant. Logan Swayze Photography

Cumberland event offers bike skills coaching, yoga, anti-racism education

An event that offers high performance bike skills coaching for all levels of riders, along with anti-racism education and yoga sessions, returns to Vancouver Island, June 17-19 in Cumberland.

Bike Fest Series partners with mountain bike athlete/diversity speaker Anita Naidu, who started the travelling event. The series, which has been running worldwide for several years, provides an opportunity for people to get outside and have fun while learning how to build a better planet. It includes scholarships for single mothers and women of colour, and subsidized spots for anyone with financial need.

“Women’s biking has grown, and so has mountain biking and outdoor recreation in general,” Naidu said. “Which means it’s more important than ever to use the opportunities mountain biking presents, such as uplifting and building community, gathering people around a shared passion and inspiring people to be their best selves, to address the bigger issues we are all facing as a society. Essentially it’s about tapping into the power of the outdoors and the power of community to help people reach their potential, on and off the bike.”

Naidu loves coaching as much as she loves riding. She said the impetus for the clinics stems from her work as an engineer, humanitarian and diversity consultant, and wanting to combine these aspects with her career as a professional mountain bike athlete. She works with a number of large companies and organizations on diversity/social impact strategies and anti-racism education.

“Years ago, I realized that the best route to real inclusion and to solving society’s pressing issues is to build communities of educated advocates, and that’s what Bike Fest Series is committed to doing,” Naidu said.

To register or for more information, contact bikefestclinics@gmail.com


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CumberlandMountain biking

 

Anita Naidu in action. Logan Swayze Photography

Anita Naidu in action. Logan Swayze Photography

Anita Naidu, right, helps a rider during a clinic. Photo by Cara Ouellet

Anita Naidu, right, helps a rider during a clinic. Photo by Cara Ouellet

Previous story
Race to Alaska a test of skill, endurance

Just Posted

The Small Glories will be performing live at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre on Sunday, June 12. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography)
Powerhouse duo Small Glories to play Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic for mental health and harm reduction, is pictured in Ottawa with members of the Mom’s Stop the Harm advocacy group. Photo supplied
Courtenay-Alberni MP vows to keep fighting, despite bill rejection

The child care centre will be located at Cumberland Community School. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland child care construction could begin in September

People hold a banner during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Health Canada has approved B.C.’s request to decriminalize small possessions of illicit drugs. Beginning on Jan. 31, 2023, British Columbians 18 and older will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of street drugs on them, which can include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Comox Valley safe supply proponent says B.C. decriminalization of street drugs a ‘flawed step’