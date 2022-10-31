Curts rallies TRU in Canada West quarter-final

Two graduates of the Upper Island Riptide are part of the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) team that has advanced to the Canada West Women’s Soccer Final Four Championship. Camryn Curts is in her fifth year on the team and Sydney Sunderland is a sophomore. Both are midfielders and both grew up in Courtenay.

Sunday in Calgary, the WolfPack women earned a shootout win over Mount Royal University (MRU) — the top team in the Canada West Prairie Division. The home side was up 2-0 before Curts got TRU on the board in the 57th minute. The WolfPack drew even at 71 minutes. The teams then traded goals in the late stages to send the game to a scoreless overtime, which set the stage for penalty shots. It took eight shooters to determine a winner.

The previous weekend, TRU beat UVic in a shootout following a 1-1 daw in regulation.

The team is in Vancouver this weekend to take on the Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans in a semi-final match. TWU finished second in the Pacific Division in regular season play behind UBC.



