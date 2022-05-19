Dime Valley tournament welcomes club basketball to the Comox Valley

On May 7, the Comox Valley welcomed 30 teams from across the Island for the inaugural Dime Valley Basketball Club Tournament. During a jam-packed day across three raucous gyms, games went down to the wire, new friends were made, and roaring crowds cheered for their newest community club in action.

Dime Valley Basketball is a brand new basketball club focused on inclusivity that is working towards giving year-round basketball opportunities for youth of all ages, skills and gender; from high level international travel club teams to elementary introduction to basketball. Starting with a March Break Camp that filled up quickly, it has launched six spring club teams at the u13, u15 and u17 level for boys and girls. This summer, the club looks forward to hosting an array of weeklong summer camps. Sign up at www.dimevalleybasketball.com before it fills up. You will also have the chance to register interest for weeknight development programs launching soon.

Dime Valley is looking for sponsors to financially support the growth of the club at all levels; through equipment, jerseys, gym rentals and more. In return, you will be promoted to 1,000-plus players and parents throughout the community, and be represented by Dime Valley teams in tournaments across the Island, B.C. and in the U.S.

FMI: email club founder Martin Paul at dimevalleybasketball@gmail.com.

“The Valley is a hotspot for basketball passion and talent, and Dime Valley is all about giving a platform for everyone to shine,” Paul said. “Our coaches are young and passionate, and our parents so far have been nothing but supportive. I invite everyone to get involved in our programs – from our summer camps to our development and house league programs.”

To learn more, visit www.dimevalleybasketball.com, add your name to the mailing list or sign up for one of the summer camps.

The Dime Valley Basketball Club has launched six spring club teams at the u13, u15, and u17 level for boys and girls. Photo supplied