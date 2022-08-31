Dodge City X off-road triathlon needs volunteers

Steam Donkey Racing is in need of a few more volunteers for the Frontrunners Fit Chiropractic Dodge City X off-road triathlon on Sept. 10.

The volunteer roles most in need are bike course marshals and mountain biking first aid attendants, although volunteers to pre-ride or run the course, and to sweep behind the athletes, are also needed. Volunteers get a free lunch and hot drink, a chance to win volunteer-only draw prizes and all sorts of warm fuzzies for being part of this fun, community-centred event.

This year’s event is also serving as the Canadian Cross Triathlon Age-Group Championship and is expected to draw a larger field of competitors than in past years.

To register as a volunteer, click the “Volunteer” link at www.dodgecityx.ca.

