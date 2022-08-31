Volunteers are needed for the upcoming Dodge City X, an annual off-road triathlon that takes place in Cumberland Sept. 10. Photo supplied

Dodge City X off-road triathlon needs volunteers

Steam Donkey Racing is in need of a few more volunteers for the Frontrunners Fit Chiropractic Dodge City X off-road triathlon on Sept. 10.

The volunteer roles most in need are bike course marshals and mountain biking first aid attendants, although volunteers to pre-ride or run the course, and to sweep behind the athletes, are also needed. Volunteers get a free lunch and hot drink, a chance to win volunteer-only draw prizes and all sorts of warm fuzzies for being part of this fun, community-centred event.

This year’s event is also serving as the Canadian Cross Triathlon Age-Group Championship and is expected to draw a larger field of competitors than in past years.

To register as a volunteer, click the “Volunteer” link at www.dodgecityx.ca.

ALSO: Cumberland to host national cross triathlon championship

Comox ValleyLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Age is no barrier to Comox cyclist

Just Posted

Melanie McCollum will seek a second term as Courtenay councillor in the Oct. 15 election. Photo supplied
Melanie McCollum announces Courtenay council re-election bid

Corb Lund, coming off a U.S. tour, an appearance at Grand Ole Opry, and the release of a new album, is coming to Courtenay with a solo acoustic show.
Award-winning country artist Corb Lund coming to Courtenay

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Jim Pattison discusses his long career and has no plans to retire. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92