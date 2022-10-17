Dryland camp prepares young skiers for season

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club hosted a Teck Regional Fall Dryland Camp late September at Mount Washington. Fifty athletes and 10 coaches from Vancouver Island took part in the initiative to better prepare young skiers for the race season.

Sessions included a morning roller ski hill climb for older athletes, and a combination roller ski, strength and run for the younger set. In the afternoon, both groups worked together to develop ski striding skills. On the second day, groups completed an Adventure Run Word Scramble covering ground in Strathcona Park and on the ski trails, looking for clues and letters to solve the puzzle.

The camp also provided team building and confidence building opportunities via group games.

“Camps like this couldn’t happen without the support of a great group of volunteer coaches and parents,” a news release states. “Thank you to everyone that made this experience so positive.”