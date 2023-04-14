The Comox Valley Hockey League’s Church St. Taphouse division playoff final wrapped up with a showdown between the Dumpbears and the Badgers. It was a tense last few minutes to the game as the Badgers attempted a comeback, but they came up short to the Dumpbears, losing 4-2. Backed by the stellar goaltending of Jeremy Stotts and two big points from Dave Marshall, it was another hard fought game en route to their third straight championship!

Dumpbears win Comox Valley Hockey League’s Church St. Taphouse Division

