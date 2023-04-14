Dumpbears win Comox Valley Hockey League’s Church St. Taphouse Division

The Comox Valley Hockey League’s Church St. Taphouse division playoff final wrapped up with a showdown between the Dumpbears and the Badgers. It was a tense last few minutes of the game as the Badgers attempted a comeback, but they came up short to the Dumpbears, losing 4-2. Backed by the stellar goaltending of Jeremy Stotts and two big points from Dave Marshall, it was another hard-fought game en route to their third straight championship!

