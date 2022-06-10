Jordan Vearer listens to instructions from the V.I. Raiders coaching staff during a drill Sunday, May 29, at the team’s spring camp at NDSS Community Field. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Jordan Vearer listens to instructions from the V.I. Raiders coaching staff during a drill Sunday, May 29, at the team’s spring camp at NDSS Community Field. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Female o-lineman signs with Canadian Junior Football League team in Nanaimo

Jordan Vearer among players announced by team on June 8

A female player has signed with the VI Raiders.

Among signees listed in a June 8 news release from the Nanaimo-based Canadian Junior Football League team, offensive lineman Jordan Vearer, from Victoria. Vearer attended Claremont Secondary School.

“To have a female lineman is a very, very unique thing and we’re super excited for her to be here,” Raiders coach Curtis Vizza told the News Bulletin at spring camp in May. “She belongs. If you look down the offensive line group, you wouldn’t even be able to tell … She’s strong, she’s fast, she’s aggressive, she understands the game and she brings heat.”

The Raiders open their 2022 campaign at Caledonia Park on Saturday, July 23 against the Okanagan Sun.

– With files from Greg Sakaki

