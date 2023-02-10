Morgan Jackson celebrates at the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship. Photo supplied

Five Comox Valley athletes to compete at Canada Winter Games

The B.C. contingent will include several Comox Valley athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games, Feb. 18 to March 5 at venues in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

They include curlers Chris Parkinson of Comox, Graham Lee of Courtenay, Jesse Tiede of Black Creek and coach Bob Lee. The team also includes Neil Imada of Surrey.

Parkinson was part of Team Fenton, his Lower Mainland team, that won the U21 B.C. Curling Championship in Duncan. They beat Imada’s team in the final.

Courtenay’s Morgan Jackson — fresh off a gold-medal performance with Team Canada at the U18 world championship in Sweden — competes in girls hockey, and Dylan Stevenson of Royston competes in snowboarding.

