Four Comox Valley players compete at the U15 BC Cup volleyball tourney

Four Comox Valley volleyball players – Jonah Kanary, Jace Lanz, Kiefer Stushnoff and Aiden Matthews – made their Team BC Zone Program debuts at the recently contested BC Cup in Kamloops.

The Team BC Zone Program is the first Team BC experience where athletes are selected to participate in a program. Athletes will build off the U12-14 IGNITE experience, and continue to grow their skills to prepare for future participation with Team BC High-Performance Programs.

The Team BC Zone Program is made up of eight Zones (Zone 1 – Kootenays, Zone 2 Okanagan, Zone 3 Fraser Valley, Zone 4 Fraser River, Zone 5 Vancouver Coastal, Zone 6 Vancouver Island, Zone 7 NorthWest, Zone 8 Cariboo – NorthEast.

Team Vancouver Island finished fifth in the round Robin with very close matches and wins against Kootenay and Fraser River. In the first cross-over playoff match, they met the strong team from the Cariboo North region and after losing a close one to them in the round robin, redeemed themselves with a thrilling win (25-15, 27-25) to advance to the semifinals where they would meet the Thompson Okanagan, who finished first overall in the round robin. In a tough battle, they came up short against the eventual silver medalist. The final match would be for the bronze medal against Vancouver Coastal from the Vancouver area and after a hard-fought battle their opponent took the win.

The players agreed that this was a great developmental opportunity. They got additional practices outside of the club season to work on their skills with different coaches with different coaching styles. Even though they had to travel many weekends to Victoria, they said each practice day was filled with beneficial learnings. They learned even more about the strategic side of volleyball and enjoyed playing with and against so many strong players from all over B.C.

One of the most important life experiences from this is that they all built new friendships with other kids their age that have a common passion.

The boys were all very grateful to have the opportunity to be part of the Vancouver Island team and raved about how it was such a positive experience.

Without the boys’ participation on the Comox Valley Volleyball Club teams, various local camps and high school teams they would not be in a position to make the Zone 6 team, so they are grateful for that.

Every coach has contributed to their skill development and confidence on and off the volleyball court. Special thanks to all the parents that have transported the boys and provided accommodations throughout the volleyball seasons.

