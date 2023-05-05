Free ice cream, local entertainment set for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting ceremony

One of the most decorated athletes in the history of the 55-Plus BC Games will light the torch at Jubilee Park on May 13 to mark the opening of the Abbotsford games.

94-year-old Ron Huckerby will be the torchbearer for the Abbotsford torch lighting ceremony, which occurs between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 13.

Huckerby has been an active participant in the 55-Plus BC Games for the past 35 years, beginning in 1988 in Vernon. He participates in track and field including discus, shot put, javelin, hammer throw, weight throw, long jump, 50 metres run, and 100m run. Huckerby has won 82 medals in the 55-Plus BC Games over his 35 years of participating.

The torch lighting ceremony marks the 100-day countdown to the opening of the Abbotsford games. Ice cream will be provided by Banter and various entertainment will occur that afternoon, with performances from the Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts (ASIA) Big Band, Legacy Dance Group, and JD Miner.

The Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games will take place Aug. 22 to 26, and it is the 34th 55-Plus BC Games. Over 3,500 participants from 12 zones across British Columbia are expected to compete. The 55-Plus BC Games will primarily take place in Abbotsford, with the communities of Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Mission, Harrison Hot Springs, and the Township of Langley hosting some of the games at their local venues.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone to our torch lighting event to signify the Games coming to Abbotsford this summer,” stated Mary Boonstra, president of the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games. “Our team is ready to entertain you with some great local talent while your families enjoy ice cream provided by Banter. Lighting this torch will signify that the Games is 100 days away – the countdown begins.”

“We’re proud to help celebrate all of the participants, the spirit of the games, and the many volunteers who make it all possible,” stated Gavin Dew, chief strategy officer for Abbotsford Tech District, the 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting ceremony event partner. “Abbotsford has a proud history and a bright future, and that starts with a highly engaged community that provides a terrific foundation for delivering a successful 55-Plus BC Games.”

For more information, visit 55plusbcgames.org/abbotsford2023.

