Greg Koster captures ninth low gross title at Courtenay golf tourney

Low net winner Lawrie Willis, right, with Tillicum chair Dave Pye. Photo supplied

Perfect conditions greeted 120 golfers at the 2022 Men’s Tillicum on the weekend at Sunnydale Golf Club in Courtenay. Players from all over Vancouver Island welcomed the two-day blend of team and individual competition.

Greg Koster captured his ninth low gross championship while Lawrie Willis claimed the low net title.

On the team side, low gross honours went to Nick Usher and Willis, while the net team winners were Murray Erikson and Randy Bennett.

The Tillicum committee thanks major sponsors Bayview Hotel Group, Chances Casino and Royal LePage. Thanks to hole sponsors STR8BET.NET, Tayco Paving, Rob Speer Pro Shop, Comox Fireplace & Patio, Westview Ford, ABC Printers, Great Canadian Oil Change, Paradise Plants, Retirement Concepts, Shelter Point Distillery, Aero Art, EB Horsman, Aaron Kuehl, Courtenay Motor Sports, Telford, Toneff and Boyd Burial and Cremation Centres and Mike Barr.

Be sure to join us next year for our 100th anniversary.

