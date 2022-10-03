Highland girls volleyball team strong at VIU tourney

Highland’s senior girls’ volleyball team demonstrated another level of improvement on the weekend at the VIU Mariners tournament. During round-robin and seeding for playoffs, Highland won and lost one match. The last match, for second place and seeding in the gold division on Saturday, was against Burnaby’s Moscrop Secondary. Highland was up 15-8 in the first set but could not maintain the lead. Moscrop tied it 22-22, and won 25-23.

The Comox school won the second set 25-21, and had some great momentum for the third set. However, Moscrop’s momentum started early and didn’t let up. Highland made some unforced errors that allowed Moscrop some breathing room and they took the third set 15-9.

“Although that game burned and was not fun to lose, it is those unforced errors and situations that our team will learn from and make better in the future,” coach Brian Stevens said.

The girls played Saturday in the silver division, but their mindset was to still win their side of the draw. The first match against Victoria’s Belmont was “an absolute slog fest,” Stevens said. The first serve of the game was a rally that saw the ball go to each side seven times, with Highland winning the point. This wasn’t just bumping and setting it over the net, these were quality attacks, great defence and immense competitiveness. This match went three sets, but Highland won. Unforced errors were reduced in numbers, and the team made smarter decisions that made Belmont work for every point.

Highland then beat Vanier in two straight sets in the semifinal. Lastly, the Raiders were paired against Wellington from Nanaimo. Both teams had a long day, but it was Highland that demonstrated teamwork and improved play.

“We played a very solid match and although exhausted, the girls emptied their tanks and played with passion and quality winning it in two straight sets,” Stevens said.

Ella West, a key middle blocker, was sick for the tournament, so Grade 9 Sophia Murnaghan was invited to play. Sophia played most of Friday and all day Saturday doing extremely well.

“In fact, Sophia served the last four points to beat Wellington in the final,” Stevens said. “Way to go Sophia!”

