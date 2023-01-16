The Comox Valley Wave by Strikers U16 boys volleyball team finished second out of four teams at the opening tournament of the 2023 club season, Sunday at Lake Trail. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Wave by Strikers U16 boys volleyball team finished second out of four teams at the opening tournament of the 2023 club season, Sunday at Lake Trail. Photo supplied

Host Comox Valley second at club volleyball tourney

Four Under-16 boys volleyball teams were in action Sunday at Lake Trail Community School in the opening tournament of the 2023 club season. The Comox Valley Wave by Strikers High Performance team hosted two sides from Nanaimo and one from Victoria.

Their first game was against the always strong Nanaimo Mariners High Performance team. In their first time together, the Wave lost 21-25. But the team regrouped to win the second set 25-18, and the match with points for/against.

The Wave then beat the Nanaimo Mariners Club team 25-15, 25-11.

Then came the historically strong Victoria High Performance team. In a back-and-forth set that reached 23-23, the boys missed a crucial serve to give Victoria a 24-23 lead. After a great rally, Victoria powered a left side attack around the Wave’s block to secure a 25-23 win. The second set was deadlocked at 24-24. Victoria was able to tip one into an open spot, and then a Comox Valley attack went out to give Victoria a 26-24 win.

Comox Valley and Victoria met again in the gold medal game. The Wave came out strong to build an 8-1 lead, but after six straight errors the lead was cut to 8-7. The team regrouped to win the first set 25-19. The second set was knotted at nine when unforced errors found the Wave behind 12-20. The team clawed back to 22-24 late in the set, but lost 22-25 to force a third and deciding set. The home side took a 5-1 lead thanks to great serving by rookie Maddex Shipman. But three Wave errors and strong blocks by their opponents put Victoria up 6-5. The Wave couldn’t regain those points and Victoria pulled away to win 15-11.

“Overall I am very impressed with the team,” Wave coach Steve Woolner said. “We just need to put everything together now and apply that on the court. The team has a long way to go but with hard work at practice, extra fitness training, and a good routine with sleep and nutrition, there will be constant improvements.”

Tournament leaders for the Wave were Carson East with 14 kills, three aces and nine blocks; Henry Holland with 11 kills, 13 aces and three blocks; Caleb Gallagher with 14 kills, five aces and three blocks; and Kiefer Stushnoff with 14 kills and seven aces.

The Nanaimo Mariners HP beat the Mariners Club team for the bronze in straight sets.

The Wave’s next tournament is Sunday, Feb. 12 in Nanaimo against the same teams.

Comox ValleyVolleyball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Glacier Kings beat Kraken, lose to Generals
Next story
Vancouver Canucks need ‘major surgery’ but not rebuild: Rutherford

Just Posted

An aerial view of the annual herring spawn in the Salish Sea. Black Press file photo
Concerns resurface as roe herring fishery approaches in Strait of Georgia

(Arden Gill/Shawnigan Lake School photo)
Island hockey star golden with U18 Team Canada

The annual antler measure takes place at the Courtenay and District Fish and Game clubhouse on Jan. 21. Photo supplied
Courtenay Fish & Game antler measure coming up

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?