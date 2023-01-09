Host Vanier runner-up at Courtenay basketball tourney

Imraan Abdulganiyu of the host Vanier drives the hoop in Saturday’s final against John Barsby at the annual Towhee Invitational Senior Boys Basketball Tournament. The visitors from Nanaimo won the game. Peggy Street photo

The host Vanier Secondary and John Barsby squared off in the championship final Saturday at the 52nd annual Towhee Invitational Senior Boys Basketball Tournament. Vanier reached the final by defeating crosstown rival Highland 60-50 in one semi-final. In the other semi, Barsby beat Victoria school Glenlyon Norfolk 66-63.

Vanier coach Larry Street knew his team would be in for a battle since they lost 74-58 to Barsby Tuesday in Nanaimo.

“Packed gym, plenty of excitement seeing our local team in the final, and all knew there was good talent on the Barsby squad,” Street said. “Still, Vanier defended very well, and scored many tough hoops themselves. The game was exciting in its entirety.”

Barsby won the game 65-55. Street said tournament MVP Johnny Durkin of Barsby took over late in the game, while centre Parker Moscrip, a first team all-star selection, was also a force and finished with 27 points.

For Vanier, Imraan Abdulganiyu scored 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jace McDowell had 17 points and five rebounds. Both players were named first team all-stars. Imraan also received the Nate DaSilva award as the Outstanding Towhee.

En route to the final, Vanier scored wins over Elphinstone of Gibsons and Royal Bay of Victoria.

Glenlyon Norfolk beat Highland 91-59 in the game for third place.

Courtenay’s Mark Isfeld finished fifth, Timberline of Campbell River sixth, Royal Bay seventh and Chilliwack was eighth in the 12-team tourney. Isfeld scored a 61-30 win over Parkland on Thursday. On Friday, the Ice lost 66-62 to Glenlyon and beat North Surrey 54-53.

Highland beat Chilliwack 74-68 Thursday, and Mount Doug 71-58 Friday.

Rowan Chatterson of Highland was named a first all-star, as was Mason Carlson of Glenlyon.

Second all-stars were Shimon Hashimoto of Vanier, Liam Robertson of Isfeld, Chase Grace of Chilliwack, Jocob Heir of Glenlyon and Ches Rednour Bruckman of Barsby.

Glenlyon Norfolk was named most sportsmanlike team of the tournament.

Vanier plays at the SMU Police Tournament in Victoria Thursday to Saturday.