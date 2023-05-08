Hundreds race in charity 2023 Cumby Run in Comox Valley

Ryan Forsyth runs in the Cumberland Community Forest during the 2023 Cumby run, Saturday May 6th. (photo supplied: Rob Haigh/The Cumby)

More than 500 people ran through the Cumberland Community Forest last weekend, helping raise money for nature projects in town.

A total of 595 participants came to Cumberland for the eighth annual “Cumby” run on Saturday (May 6). The charity event raised roughly $35,000 this year, race director Cathy Clark told the Record.

“We could not be more pleased with the results of this race – no serious injuries, pots of money raised to protect the forest, and smiles on the faces of our runners crossing the finish line.”

Runners from across the Island, Vancouver and even Alberta signed up for one of the three races this year. Contestants ran 7.5 kilometres, 15 kilometres or 25 kilometres through wooded trails south of Cumberland.

The race raised funds for “protecting the hills, forest creeks and wetlands” near town. Donations will go towards a partnership with the Cumberland Community Forest Society, a charity that buys land in the area to preserve it as wildlife.

Donations helped to buy 44 acres near Perseverance Creek last year, a plot west of Cumberland that was slated for timber harvesting.

This year’s donations raise The Cumby’s total fundraising to about $170,000 since year-one in 2016.

For all the results, visit bit.ly/3LJ1kEf

