The Isfeld Ice jr. boys volleyball team won bronze at Islands. Back row, from left: Shervin Singh, coach Arlen Kanary, Torr Robertson, Jayden Kuo, Bryson Gailloux, Carson East, Jonah Kanary, Shay Devine, Sam Schum, coach Kevin East and coach Kurt Stushnoff. Front: Tobias Macluskie, Joey Collins, Liam Howe, Kiefer Stushnoff and school representative Esther Bayles. Photo supplied

Isfeld juniors win bronze at Islands, advance to BC volleyball championships

The Ecole Mark Isfeld junior boys volleyball team finished third at the Vancouver Island championships Nov. 9-10 at Belmont Secondary in Victoria. By placing in the top three, the Ice earned a trip to the provincial tournament later this month in Kamloops.

Isfeld finished first in the top pool with wins against Lambrick Park — the top-ranked South Island team — and number four-ranked Mt. Doug. The team gained a bye into the quarter-finals where they beat Dover Bay, the number one-ranked team from the North Island.

Isfeld coach Kevin East said the boys “played amazing” to beat Dover Bay in two straight sets to set up a tough semi-final match against Spectrum, the number two-ranked South Island team. The Ice lost the first set 19-25, won the second 25-16 and came up short in a thrilling third set that ended 13-15.

“As the boys did all season, they played with grit and determination in the bronze medal game against another talented Victoria team, SMUS (St. Michaels University School),” East said. “The Isfeld squad wanted it more and came out with a huge win in three sets.”

Spectrum won the tournament, and Claremont finished second at the 12-team tournament. The top 3 from Vancouver Island advance to provincials, Nov. 23-26 in Kamloops.

“Congratulations boys,” East said. “You earned it playing some great volleyball.”

Comox ValleyVolleyball

