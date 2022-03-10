Isfeld loses opener at B.C. high school basketball tourney

File photo of high school basketball game between Isfeld and Vanier. The Island champs from Isfeld compete this week at the triple-A provincial tournament in Langley.

The Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team lost its opening game to St. Thomas More, Wednesday at the triple-A provincial championships in Langley. The 10th-ranked team from Burnaby beat the seventh-ranked Courtenay side 92-74.

Isfeld’s next game is at 1:45 p.m. today (Thursday) against Campbell River’s Timberline, who lost 92-71 to Elgin Park in their opener.

St. Michaels University School of Victoria — the other Vancouver Island team in the tourney — also lost their opener, 65-47 to Duchess Park of Prince George.

