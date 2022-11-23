Blake Tobacca, standing at right with last season’s squad, is coaching the Isfeld senior boys basketball team this year. File photo

Isfeld senior boys basketball season kicks off Dec. 2,3

Isfeld Secondary hosts the annual Ice Invitational basketball tournament Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

Along with Isfeld, the teams include Carihi, Kwalikum, Timberline, Royal Bay, Alberni, John Barsby of Nanaimo and St. John Brebeuf of Abbotsford.

Last season, the senior Ice won the triple-A Island championship and placed 10th at the provincial tournament.

Blake Tobacca is coaching the senior boys team this year. Their season kicks off Dec. 2-3 in Victoria at the Royal Bay Tournament. The squad then plays Wellington in Nanaimo Dec. 6.

