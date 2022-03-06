Karate Canada appoints Courtenay resident to head coaching position

Karate Canada has appointed Pam Ross to a two-year term as head kata coach. Photo supplied

Karate Canada has appointed Pam Ross to a head coaching position with its national team. The governing body says the Courtenay resident has been a staple of the Canadian karate program for many years.

Ross says she’s thrilled to be selected for a two-year term as head kata coach. She will work with junior team athletes 12-20 years, and senior men from 16 to those in their 30s.

“I will continue to be based locally but I will be traveling with the national team to various countries for competitions and probably within Canada to domestic camps,” she said.

An instructor at Courtenay-Comox Shito-ryu, Ross was named Sport BC’s female coach-of-the-year in 2019, shortly after she returned from the Senior Pan American Championships in Panama.

She had many podium results during her competitive years.

Ross said she’s fortunate to have the support of many people, including her employer, Bert Heeringa, at Canadian Tire Courtenay.

“He really pushes me to pursue my passion and has always supported me in any way he can,” she said.

