Karate Canada has appointed Pam Ross to a two-year term as head kata coach. Photo supplied

Karate Canada has appointed Pam Ross to a two-year term as head kata coach. Photo supplied

Karate Canada appoints Courtenay resident to head coaching position

Karate Canada has appointed Pam Ross to a head coaching position with its national team. The governing body says the Courtenay resident has been a staple of the Canadian karate program for many years.

Ross says she’s thrilled to be selected for a two-year term as head kata coach. She will work with junior team athletes 12-20 years, and senior men from 16 to those in their 30s.

“I will continue to be based locally but I will be traveling with the national team to various countries for competitions and probably within Canada to domestic camps,” she said.

An instructor at Courtenay-Comox Shito-ryu, Ross was named Sport BC’s female coach-of-the-year in 2019, shortly after she returned from the Senior Pan American Championships in Panama.

She had many podium results during her competitive years.

Ross said she’s fortunate to have the support of many people, including her employer, Bert Heeringa, at Canadian Tire Courtenay.

“He really pushes me to pursue my passion and has always supported me in any way he can,” she said.

RELATED: Sport BC honours Courtenay karate coach


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenay

 

Pam Ross gives a high five to a young charge. Photo supplied

Pam Ross gives a high five to a young charge. Photo supplied

Previous story
Beijing bronze medallist Gushue shifts focus to Tim Hortons Brier, opens with win

Just Posted

Hundreds of Comox Valley residents gathered in Comox’s Marina Park to support Ukraine on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Hundreds show support for Ukraine at rally in Comox

The School District 71 board passed the final budget for the year. File photo
Enrolment numbers mean bigger budget for Comox Valley schools

The design of a roundabout at the intersection of Rodello Street and Comox Avenue. Photo submitted
Comox briefs: Blackfin looks to increase capacity; approvals given to roundabout

Flying Apron Bakery owner Kayla Wenzek offers a wide variety of pastries and other baked goods, including her celebrated scones. Photo by Terry Farrell
New bakery in Comox ‘dabbles in a bit of everything’