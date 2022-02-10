Komox Men’s Real Baseball League registration open

The masters’ baseball season is fast approaching.

Registration is on now for the Komox Men’s Real Baseball League. Forms are available at Happy’s Source for Sports or online at https://bit.ly/3uD1BSo

Spring training starts Sunday, March 27 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Spring training will continue every Sunday 9:30-12:30 and Wednesday evenings starting at 5:30 p.m. until the end of April. The season itself runs through until mid-late September.

If you are interested in playing real baseball and are 35 years of age or older, come on out and enjoy the summer playing a sport enjoyed by many.

Comox ValleyComox Valley Baseball Association