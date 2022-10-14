Vancouver Canucks’ Kevin Bieksa, right, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche’s Paul Stastny gives chase during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 10, 2014. Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Kevin Bieksa, right, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche’s Paul Stastny gives chase during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 10, 2014. Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

41-year-old called it a “privilege” to start his career with the Canucks

Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday.

The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night.

Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last played in the 2017-18 season.

In a statement, the 41-year-old called it a “privilege” to start his career with the Canucks and said “it’s fitting I retire as one.”

He is sixth among Vancouver defencemen in points (241) and assists (185), tied for seventh in goals (56) and seventh in games played for the franchise (597).

The Grimsby, Ont., native totalled 278 points (63 goals, 215 assists) in 808 career games.

RELATED: Sedins’ jerseys retired as Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022-23 NHL season
Next story
THE MOJ: Canucks adopt philosophy of making a good offence their best defence

Just Posted

Russ Nelson in his shop, preparing bags of kindling as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Child Development Association. Photo supplied
Annual kindling sale to raise money for the Comox Valley Child Development Association

Tyler Ingram also posted this photo on Twitter. “They were first spotted coming up Baynes Sound, passing Royston and into the Comox Marina. Was pretty cool to watch them for about 20 minutes before they gave up on (hunting) the seals.”
PHOTOS: Orcas spotted in Comox Harbour

Tin Town is in the MU-4 zone, where the City of Courtenay is discontinuing solid waste collection. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay discontinues solid waste collection for multi-use four

CEO Mike Atkins and CVAC management team in front of the new cafe. Photo submitted
On The Fly Satellite Café opens ‘post-security’ at Comox Valley Airport