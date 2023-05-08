Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns to the Comox Valley

All levels of players are encouraged to come out and take part in daily competitions

Mac Bros Basketball Camp is set to return to the Comox Valley this July, offering a fun and unique experience for youth to learn and develop new skills in basketball.

Now in its 16th edition, all levels of players are encouraged to come out and take part in fun theme days and daily competitions.

The camp will be held from July 25 to 28 with the six to nine-year-olds at Aspen Elementary from 9 to 11:30 a.m., 10 to 13-year-olds from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and the 14 to 17-year-olds from 3:30 to 6 p.m. both at Mark Isfeld Secondary.

Mac Bros Basketball Camp would like to thank their sponsors Ben Davies Financial Planning, Happy’s Source for Sports, Suds City Car Wash, Titanium Crossfit, UVic Vikes and Passion Sports.

Register to secure your spot online at macbrosbball.com. Please follow the registration links on the website. Contact macbrosbasketball@gmail.com if you have any questions.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley