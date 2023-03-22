Merville holding St. Patrick’s contra dance March 25

The contra dances at the Big Yellow Merville Hall are always popular events for the entire family. Photo supplied.

On Saturday, March 25, it’s the green and popular St. Patrick’s Contra Dance down at the Big Yellow (and Green) Merville Hall.

Led by foppish fiddler Paddy O’Furniture, the Funtime Fiddlers will preen, pirouette and pump out the jigs and reels for the highly popular contra dances.

All are welcome to attend this family-friendly function.

There will be a brief contra workshop right before the dance. Then, at 7:30, lips peckishly puckered from kissing the Blarney Stone, the Funtime Fiddlers leap onto the stage, strike the first notes and the gaiety begins. Singles can pair up with anyone during the contras, with the sets lasting about 15 to 20 minutes. In between the called contra dances, waltzes, polkas and swing tunes will be played.

Wear a green costume, win a spot dance prize, click your heels. The luck of the Irish will be with us at this kitchen party! Green music, green beer, green gills and green pickled eggs.

Doors open at 7 p.m., dance starts at 7:30. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth (6 and under free) and $22 for a family ticket. The free workshop starts at 7 p.m. Slainte!

For more information, email seabankmars@shaw.ca

