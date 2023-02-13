Ten members of the Mount Washington Freestyle Club competed at the Timber Tour/Super Youth Freestyle Event at Sun Peaks in January.

Mount Washington freestyle skiers win medals

Club needs public’s help to win $100,000 prize

Ten members of the Mount Washington Freestyle Club competed at the Timber Tour/Super Youth Freestyle Event at Sun Peaks in January. Tyson Popove won U14 gold and Jack Shelly won U10 silver in the Super Youth boy’s moguls event. Grace Shelly won U8 gold in girls moguls and slopestyle, and Juliette Christensen won U10 silver in the same events. Congratulations also to athletes who qualified for the BC Winter Games at SilverStar. Spencer Jordan, Bennet Hampshire-Mcclurg, Jack Thompson, Torin Ford, Bella Mattenley, Samantha Luksay, and Tyson Popove will be representing Vancouver Island in March at the biennial event.

To help fundraise for events, and for growing the club, the club is competing in the Mackenzie Top Peak contest this year which will award an organization the top prize of $100,000. The club has been dealt a few setbacks this season. It lost access to its clubhouse facility on the mountain, which has made it challenging to organize athletes on ski days. Then, the mountain storage facility was broken into, and coach uniforms, team radios, generator, and other tools and equipment were stolen. This $100,000 prize could go a long way to helping the club replace the equipment, and hopefully find a new clubhouse facility on the mountain.

If anyone is interested in supporting the club, they can help by voting for it daily at https://mackenzietoppeak.ca/teams/mountwashington

