Mount Washington skier finishes season with double bronze

Danica Williams, a Mount Washington Ski Club athlete and Comox resident, finished the racing season with a double bronze performance for U12 girls at the Teck Coast Zone Finals.

Competing on the final weekend of Mount Washington’s ski season, Danica raced with 194 other athletes from teams across the Coast Zone, including Whistler, four Lower Mainland teams and 29 other Mount Washington athletes. The two-day event was scheduled to have three different age groups being timed for top place in slalom on the Saturday and head-to-head racing in dual slalom on the Sunday.

Both of Danica’s medals came on April 2 in two separate timed run races. She was the only U12 girl to reach the podium for both races.

“Danica has ski raced very well this season,” said her mother, Andrea Martin. “Due to COVID, there were not any races last season so everyone in her group is new to racing this year. It has been exciting to watch her progression. She has been consistent at two other races earlier this year; one at Grouse Mountain in February (two bronze and a fifth) and Sun Peaks in March where she finished ninth for her 2010 age for all B.C. athletes.”

Sunday races were cancelled as too much snow fell over a short period of time.

“It’s too bad we could not safely run the race,” says Ryan Williams, chief of race for the finals. “The dual slalom is a fun event to watch as athletes go head-to-head with the winners moving onto the next round until a winner is determined. We tried our best but we could not keep up with the falling snow. Ironically, 30 minutes after we officially cancelled the race, the sun came out, the powder skiing was amazing and Mount Washington had great weather for the Slush Cup.”

Other Comox Valley athletes competing included Charlie Yule, Cole Dekker, Ty Fell, Yamuna Young, Tegan Rathlef and Mackenzie Hoar. Campbell River athletes included Leah and Carter Reynolds.

The Mt Washington Ski Club celebrated its 40th year this year. Athletes can be as young as five in the Nancy Greene Ski League and as old as 18, racing on the interprovincial FIS race circuit.

