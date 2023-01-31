Charlie Yule of Comox was among the locals competing at the Teck U14 Zone Series Race, Jan. 21 and 22 at Mount Washington. Photo supplied

Charlie Yule of Comox was among the locals competing at the Teck U14 Zone Series Race, Jan. 21 and 22 at Mount Washington. Photo supplied

Mt. Washington Ski Club hosts U14 zone race

Mount Washington welcomed 120 athletes from the coast zone — including Whistler, Grouse, Cypress, Mt. Seymour and Sasquatch — Jan. 21 and 22 to race giant slalom and slalom in the Teck U14 Zone Series Race.

Saturday featured two runs of giant slalom. In girls racing, Danica Williams of Comox finished 13th and Yamuna Young of Cumberland was 36th. For the boys, Mount Washington racers included Katsunosuke Kagasaki of Japan/Comox, who placed 39th, and Charlie Yule of Comox, who came 52nd.

In Sunday’s slalom ski racing, Williams placed eighth and Young was 21st for girls. Yule was 34th in the boys division.

“It was a fantastic weekend of racing” said Ryan Williams, race chairman. “A big thank you to the Mount Washington Ski Resort for working with our requirements for a safe venue. An even bigger thank you to all the volunteers that were needed before, during and after the race. And the biggest thank you to the athletes for the smiles, the quality racing and positive attitudes. In the end, the Mount Washington Ski Club is very proud in the quality of the event they hosted.”

The Mount Washington Ski Club is celebrating its 41st year. Athletes can be as young as six in the Nancy Greene Ski League, and up to 18 to race on the interprovincial FIS race circuit.

FMI: www.mtwashingtonskiclub.com

