Mt. Washington skiers compete at U14 race

Mount Washington Ski Club racer Yamuna Young of Cumberland competes at the U14 Teck Zone Races at Cypress Mountain. Photo supplied

Mt. Washington Ski Club athletes travelled competed at the U14 Teck Zone Races at Cypress Mountain in North Vancouver March 3- 5. There were 120 athletes competing from all coast zone ski resorts including Whistler, Grouse, Cypress, Mount Seymour, Sasquatch and Mount Washington.

Due to event delays and weather concerns, giant slalom races on Saturday were shortened to one run. In the girls division, Danica Williams of Comox was 17 th and Yamuna Young of Cumberland 42nd. For boys, Katsunosuke Kagasaki of Japan/Comox was 42nd and Charlie Yule of Comox 53rd.

Sunday racing saw fewer delays and better weather, so racers could complete two runs. Results were determined by the combination of

two timed runs. Kagasaki was 22nd and Yule was 46th.

“These races are building blocks of experience to get the athletes prepared and ranked for the season ending provincial

championships in Revelstoke at the end of March,” said club chair Ryan Williams. “The training has been tougher this year in the coast zone due to more cloud and fog on weekends and softer snow conditions. The ski racing season is only 16 months in the winter plus some fall and possible summer training. Every training day and every race counts.”

The Mt. Washington Ski Club is celebrating its 41st year. Athletes can be as young as six years old in the Nancy Greene Ski League and as old as 18, racing on the interprovincial FIS race circuit.

