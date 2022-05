A runner tags a canoeist at the Courtenay Marina launch — the final leg of the 2022 Royal LePage Snow to Surf, Sunday. Scott Stanfield photos Competitors were happy to see the return of the event after a two-year layoff. Neck and neck at the Comox Marina. Followed by a sprint to the bell. Out of the river mouth, paddlers splashed their way across the bay to the marina. Spirits were high all day long. A competitor rings the bell at the finish line.

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Royal LePage Snow to Surf once again took place in the Comox Valley, Sunday, May 1.

More than 100 teams registered for the multi-sport adventure race that starts at Mount Washington and finishes at Marina Park in Comox. It features skiing, running, mountain biking, kayaking, road biking and canoeing.

Perennial winner Banzai was the first team to ring the bell.

