New photo book chronicles Forbidden Plateau freestyle camp

Jump Camp Is Forbidden is a photographic compilation of the 20-plus-year history of JumpCamp freestyle camp at Forbidden Plateau. Photo supplied

The JumpCamp crew can add a new feat to its long list of accomplishments; publishing.

JumpCamp is an all-ages and abilities freestyle camp on Forbidden Plateau for snowboarders who want to progress their skills, especially in the park and backcountry.

For over two decades, the JumpCamp crew has taken the abandoned mountain and created a private shred training facility rivaling other resorts.

“Yes, after 20 years we thought it would only make sense to compile all the greatest photographs into one book,” said coach Olaf Larsen.

JumpCamp is Forbidden documents the adventures these friends have had in this snowboard paradise.

It is a photographic tale of what can be achieved when you band together and force fun.

The book can be purchased at Blue Toque Sports and Moons Records.

JumpCamp Is Forbidden is a must-have for any shred dog enthusiast.