The next Comox Paddlers Club meeting is Thursday, Feb, 2. File Photo

Next Comox Paddlers Club meeting discusses safety, emergency survival

The Comox Paddlers Club invites fellow paddlers to attend the next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Lion’s Den in Comox (1729 Comox Ave. – lower level, entrance of Nordin Street).

The club is a non-profit society that brings together people who share an interest in paddling.

February’s presentation will be on “Holistic Emergency Preparedness and Response.” Marc D’Aquino (owner of SOS – Survival and Outdoor Specialty Gear in Courtenay) will be the main speaker and the emphasis will be on kayak emergency survival. He will show samples of what would be useful to have in your emergency kit.

Additional discussions will cover canoe safety (including how a kayaker can rescue a canoeist), and Navionics (an extremely valuable navigational tool).

Everyone is welcome. Non-members are asked to pay $5 at the door.

