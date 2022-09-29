North Island slopitch team wins silver at 55+ B.C. Games

The Island Girls-Hit for Brain slopitch team display their silver medals at the 55+ B.C. Games in Victoria. Photo supplied

The North Island women’s slopitch team — the Island Girls-Hit for Brains — had four wins and no losses in the round-robin, but fell short in the gold medal game at the 55+ B.C. Games, Sept. 13-17 in Victoria.

The squad lost 9-2 in the final to the Zone 4 Heat from the Lower Mainland, whom the Island Girls had beaten 14-1 in the round-robin.

Zone 2 team members from Courtenay include Terri Jones, Glenn Hazeldine, Deb Snyder, Rosie Chrest, Cindy Leduc and Iris Churchill.

Campbell River’s Rhonda Third, Cynde Ashdown, Maureen Schmuland and Devon Hilsden were also on the team.

