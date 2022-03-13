Olympian Trevor Hofbauer wins Comox Valley RV Half Marathon

Canadian Olympian Trevor Hofbauer was first across the finish line at the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, Sunday, March 13 in Courtenay.

Hofbauer is a two-time national champion who finished 48th in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic marathon.

The Comox Valley Roadrunners host the annual RV Half, which is the fourth event in the Vancouver Island Race Series. Starting and finishing at the Florence Filberg Centre, it offers a scenic out-and-back course along Condensory, Piercy, Dove Creek and Burns roads.

The day started with a 5k Fun Run to culminate the annual 5 Km Learn To Run Clinic.


