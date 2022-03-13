Olympian Trevor Hofbauer wins Comox Valley RV Half Marathon

Pre-race favourite Trevor Hofbauer (#257) and the rest of the field embark on the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, Sunday morning in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo The RV Half is the fourth event in the Vancouver Island Race Series. It’s known for fast times, and attracts runners from around the Island and beyond. Scott Stanfield photo Participants in the 5k run, which preceded the RV Half. Scott Stanfield photo Hundreds of half marathoners run along Anderton Avenue at the start of the race. Scott Stanfield photo Hofbauer wins. Scott Stanfield photo Two runners embody the spirit of the event at the finish line. Scott Stanfield photo

Canadian Olympian Trevor Hofbauer was first across the finish line at the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, Sunday, March 13 in Courtenay.

Hofbauer is a two-time national champion who finished 48th in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic marathon.

The Comox Valley Roadrunners host the annual RV Half, which is the fourth event in the Vancouver Island Race Series. Starting and finishing at the Florence Filberg Centre, it offers a scenic out-and-back course along Condensory, Piercy, Dove Creek and Burns roads.

The day started with a 5k Fun Run to culminate the annual 5 Km Learn To Run Clinic.



