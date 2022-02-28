Canadian Olympic marathoner Trevor Hofbauer will compete at the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon March 13. Photo supplied

Canadian Olympic marathoner Trevor Hofbauer will compete at the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon March 13. Photo supplied

Olympic marathoner headlines return of Comox Valley RV Half Marathon

The Comox Valley Road Runners are excited to welcome racers back to live racing on March 13.

The Comox Valley RV Half Marathon is the fourth race in the Vancouver Island Race Series. Known for its fast times, the event attracts runners from all over the Island, B.C. and afar. The scenic out and back course winds its way through rural Courtenay, starting and finishing at the Filberg Centre. It travels along Condensory, Piercy, Dove Creek and Burns roads. It goes from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

The race may result in minor traffic delays. Area residents are encouraged to choose alternate routes, or plan their day around the event to ease congestion and to ensure the safety of runners.

Many personal bests as well as provincial and national records have been set on the course. This year will be no exception for fast times. Organizers have announced that Trevor Hofbauer, a two-time national champion who represented Canada in the Tokyo Olympic marathon, has entered the race. His personal best of 2:09:51 makes him the second fastest Canadian of all-time. Hofbauer is fresh off a podium finish at the First Half Marathon in Vancouver in a personal best of 1:03:37. He will be on the start line of the 2022 Boston Marathon in April, for which the Comox Valley event is a perfect stepping stone.

Race director Wayne Crowe asked if he was going after the course record of 1:03:57, set by Olympian Jon Brown in 2005. Hofbauer said it would be nice to break the record, but his focus is “to put in a strong marathon effort, and if the record is broken, that’ll be a bonus.”

Hofbauer will be joined on race day by numerous other speedsters, including locals Logan Roots, who won the recent Cobble Hill 10k, and national age group record holder Roz Smith.

“CVRR looks forward to hosting everyone on our very fast Half Marathon course. In addition to fast times, racers can expect a fantastic race experience including great hospitality, exceptional post-race refreshments, prizes and awards, all thanks to Comox Valley RV and our other amazing sponsors,” Crowe said.

Registration closes at 6 p.m. March 11 at www.islandseries.org. There is no race day registration.

In addition to the Half Marathon, as part of its traditional race weekend, CVRR is hosting a virtual 5k Fun Run on Saturday, March 12 to celebrate completion of the 5 Km Learn To Run Clinic. It’s open to anyone who wants to challenge themselves to complete a 5 km run. For more details go to www.cvrr.ca

