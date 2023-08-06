The goal is to make Operation High Jump a fairly low-barrier track event for adults with diversabilities. Photo submitted

Operation High Jump set to take over Comox Valley track in September

The event is a just-for-fun track meet open to adults with diversabilities

One of the longest-standing track traditions is returning to the Comox Valley in September.

Operation High Jump is a just-for-fun track meet open to adults with diversabilities set for Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vanier track in Courtenay.

Now approaching its 30th year of operation, the event features a variety of events including relay, jumping and throwing competitions, explained Kelly Allen, temporary recreation programmer for Comox Recreation.

The event is supported by the Courtenay Kiwanis Club with the goal of making Operation High Jump “a fairly low-barrier track event,” added Allen.

In the past, the event has featured more than 100 participants; the pandemic lowered the number and this year organizers are hoping for around 75.

Laura Weston, recreation programmer for Comox Recreation added the event is open for anyone 16 years of age and older, with the aim to increase participation in sport and recreation.

Lunch will be provided, and Weston said she hopes to see the community involved, as organizers are looking for volunteers to help out during the day.

Those who are interested can register online through the recreation centre at https://bit.ly/3DKOZvG. Pre-registration is required for those looking to participate at the track. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3KtANv7


