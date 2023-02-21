Team Wes Craig will be defending their BC Masters Curling title. (Malcolm Chalmers photo)

Team Wes Craig will be defending their BC Masters Curling title. (Malcolm Chalmers photo)

Parksville club set to host BC Masters Curling Championships

Team Shantz hopes to defend title

The Parksville Curling Club is hosting the BC Masters Curling Championships.

The 13 teams entered in the competition will be vying for the provincial title. The event kicked off with opening ceremonies on Tuesday (Feb. 21). The competition starts Wednesday, Feb. 22 and will run until Feb. 26.

There are nine men’s teams and four ladies teams competing coming from Castlegar, Chilliwack, Cloverdale, Comox, Duncan, Kelowna, Langley, Nanaimo, New Westminster, Parksville, Penticton, Qualicum, Richmond, Vancouver and Victoria.

Four of the teams are from Parksville Qualicum Beach. They will be aiming to finish on top and earn the right to represent B.C. at the 2023 Canadian Masters Curling Championships, to be held at the Thistle-St. Andrews Curling Club in Saint John, New Brunswick, April 3 to April 9.

Among them are the defending 2022 BC Masters and 2022 Canadian Masters champions, Team Penny Shantz, with her crew of third Cindy Curtain of Penticton, Shirley Wong of Parksville Qualicum Beach and lead Janet Suter of Parksville are again gunning to repeat their double feat last year.

Shantz expects their quest to repeat to be challenging, as the crew they beat in a barn-burner final last year for provincial honours, Team Janet Klebe, will also be in the tournament.

“We went down to last rock last year and so it will be a good match,” said Shantz.

In the men’s division, last year’s B.C. champions from the Duncan Curling Club, Team Wes Craig, along with Ron Schmidt, Tony Anslow and Victor Gamble will again be battling to defend their title.

The runners-up last year, Team Blake King, will also be in the tournament.

“They’re likely the top two men’s teams,” said Shantz.

Those wishing to watch the competition can enjoy the game free of charge.

The draws are at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. each day of the competition until Friday.

On Saturday, the semi-finals will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The final for both the men and women takes place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

