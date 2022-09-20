PHOTOS: Comox Valley Kickers men and women at opposite ends of lopsided scores in weekend rugby action

Winger Brandon Hudson runs by an SFU defender during Saturday’s 50-10 Comox Valley Kickers win in men’s rugby action in Cumberland. Photo by Terry Farrell 8-man Joe Barker fends off a tackle during Saturday’s 50-10 Comox Valley Kickers win in men’s rugby action in Cumberland. Photo by Terry Farrell Outside centre Derek McCubbin gets tackled by two SFU players during Saturday’s 50-10 Comox Valley Kickers win in men’s rugby action in Cumberland. Photo by Terry Farrell Prop Christina Green-Speck breaking through some tackles during the Comox Valley Kickers’ game against the Castaway Wanderers in Victoria. The Wanderers won, 90-22. Photo supplied Winger Yui Okada looking for the offload during the Comox Valley Kickers’ game against the Castaway Wanderers in Victoria. The Wanderers won, 90-22. Photo supplied Lock Dara DeMarce looking to crash the ball during the Comox Valley Kickers’ game against the Castaway Wanderers in Victoria. The Wanderers won, 90-22. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Kickers Men hosted Simon Fraser University RFC (“SFU”) at Cumberland Village Park this past Saturday, winning 50–10.

Devon Moore (2), Brandon Hudson, Jesse Ramsay, Justin Thomson, Kyle Hall, Nick Gilmour and Tosh Wilmott scored for the Kickers with Hall adding successful 5 converts.

“SFU had experienced players but travelled light, so we were able to take advantage of the lack of numbers. We had a game plan of testing their defence with our forward pack while our strong back line was able to execute on plays. Defensively, we were able to shut them down out wide. We are building momentum and things are looking up from here,” said hook Jesse Ramsay.

The Comox Valley Kickers Women travelled to Victoria to face off against the Castaway Wanderers II (“CW”) at Windsor Park, losing 91-22. Yui Okada (2), Tyra Schaad and Jenn Lund scored for the Kickers with Lauren Sargent adding 1 convert.

“The score doesn’t reflect it, but it was a great game. We played well with minimal subs, but CW had a few speedsters that we could not stop. We have a few key areas that need improvement, but we will continue to build on this game. We will look for redemption when CW I travels to us in two weeks,” says Co-Captain Lauren Sargent.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Comox Valley Kickers Women’s team travel to Nanaimo to play against the Hornets at May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park; the Comox Valley Kickers Men’s have a bye.

Both the men’s and the women’s teams are continually recruiting players. No experience is necessary.

Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome. For more information, please visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

