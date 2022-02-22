Plenty of Comox Valley runners reach podium at Hatley Castle

The Hatley Castle 8k, Feb. 13 in Victoria, was the second running event in the Island Race Series. The annual race includes a mix of road and trail, as well as some steep climbs and descents as it explores the stunning grounds of Royal Roads. Despite the challenging course, more than 400 runners completed the race.

The top local was Jordan Brietzke of Run to Beer, who finished in 31:25 to take third in his age category. Kim Coscia, also of RTB, was the top local woman, finishing in a time of 33:22 to take second in her division. Derek Brenchley ran well to win his category in 33:31. Comox Valley Road Runners vice-president Keith Wakelin also won his category, charging in close behind Brenchley to finish in 34:04. Brian Stewart had another great race to claim second in his category, squeaking in just under the 35-minute mark. Close behind was Natalie Pulsford, who took second in her division with a time of 35:24.

Gord Harris had another good day to also take second in his category, coming in just under the 40-minute barrier. Cathy Clark, race director of the upcoming CVRR Cumby Trail Race, showed her trail experience with a great finish of 46:14 to take fourth in her category. Ron Lariviere ran well to take third in 47:07. John Ingram also ran well to finish in 52:08 and claim third in his category. Sheila van Gisbergen also had another strong finish, taking third in a time of 56:03.

For full results, visit racedaytiming.ca

The CVRR 5k Fun Run and Comox Valley RV Half Marathon are both approaching quickly. The Fun Run is the graduation run for participants in the annual CVRR 5k Running Clinic, and takes place Saturday, March 12. It has a fun and supportive atmosphere, and is also open to members of the public. The March 13 Half Marathon also has a fun and supportive atmosphere, and this year it has been dubbed the Run Party in the Park.

FMI: cvrr.ca

running