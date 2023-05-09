Andrew Harris is head of football operations for the VI Raiders. (www.andrewharris33.com)

PODCAST: Andrew Harris gets ready for two football seasons, CFL and CFJL

PQBEAT: The Toronto Argonauts running back is head of football operations with the VI Raiders

The PQBNews podcast PQBeat can be found here.

You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

Host Peter McCully welcomes Andrew Harris to the PQBeat podcast.

Harris started his football career playing for the Vancouver Island Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) in 2005. In 2006, 2008 and 2009 the Raiders won 3 National Championships.

McCully asked Harris how the experience shaped him as a player moving forward to the CFL.

‘Junior Nanaimo definitely was instrumental in my life as a man in my football career. My network, my overall friend group I have now, some of my best friends I have to date are guys I played junior throughout those five years. Ultimately, I think it was an amazing experience because we had guys from all over Canada coming to Nanaimo and we’re all from different walks of life. We’re all on that same path. ‘We had a really tight-knit group and the guys were really close and everyone became a brotherhood, became a family, and that was from the top to the bottom.’

Harris was drafted in the 2009 CFL Draft by the BC Lions, where he played from 2010 to 2015. During his time with the Lions, Harris established himself as one of the league’s top running backs, earning three CFL All-Star honors and winning the Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2011.

Harris has announced this will be his final season as running back with the Toronto Argonauts as he looks forward to his new role with the VI Raiders.

Harris was asked what he hopes to bring to the team on the field and off.

‘The biggest thing for me is making sure that these young men that are coming to play for us. If it’s one year or five years that they’re leaving the team with a better head on their shoulders, a better vision, are they more confident in their lives, just better men in society. I want to make sure we’re grooming well-rounded young men to attack their next stage of life and create amazing memories and experiences while they’re here with us.’

LISTEN: 100 ‘Women who Care’ donations surpass $580,000

LISTEN: Busy summer planned for Parksville’s outdoor community theatre

You will find more podcasts here.

Breaking NewsParksvillePodcastsqualicum beachTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bills’ Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity

Just Posted

the Gooey-Duck Fountain is Betty Annand’s fifth book in the past six years.
96-year-old Courtenay author pens fifth novel in six years

A ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the funding for the Naut’sa mawt Indigenous affordable housing project in Courtenay took place Friday morning (May 5). Photo via @GordJohns Twitter
Funding in place for Indigenous affordable housing project in Courtenay

A past Mac Bros Basketball Camp. Black Prss file photo
Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns to the Comox Valley

WeCan Shelter Society co-founder Charlene Davis, and Dawn 2 Dawn Action on Homelessness founder Tom Grant cut the ribbon to officially open the ninth WeCan Shelter home. Photo by Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record.
Ninth WeCan Shelter home opens at Maple Pool Campground in Courtenay