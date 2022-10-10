Winnipeg Jets’ Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights’ Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Brenden Dillon

MOJ on Sports: Surrey native was an undrafted NHL player

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenseman Brenden Dillon, who has spent over a decade in the national hockey league.

The Surrey native wasn’t drafted by any NHL team, nor drafted in the Western Hockey Leagues’ Bantam draft.

Dillon currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets and has previously played in the NHL for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘There’s no more excuses’: Playoffs a must for Vancouver Canucks this season

Just Posted

Film still from the movie “The Killdren Are Coming” - Director: Dana Berry. The Astrophobia Sci-Fi and Horror Film Festival takes place Oct. 15-16 at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland.
Cumberland horror/sci-fi film fest will get folks ready for Halloween

Students from Mr. Atkinson’s Grade 4/5 class pose for a picture while their Arden Elementary classmates test the track at Wheelie Wednesday, Oct. 5. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay’s Arden Elementary hosts Bike, Walk, n Roll Week

Pictured: Annette Sabourin, regional vice-president, Vancouver Island, RBC Royal Bank; Jessica Aldred, executive director, Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation; Darryl Race, manager, Comox Valley Hospital; Sarah Trockstad, clinical co-ordinator, Comox Valley Hospital emergency department; Rick Eigler, branch manager, RBC, and; Bill Anglin, president Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board of directors, at a cheque presentation of $25,000 from RBC Foundation to the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation gets financial boost from RBC

Comox councillors have approved spending up to $2.1 million for a marine services building at the Comox Marina. Black Press file photo
New marine services building on the horizon in Comox