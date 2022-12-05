NHL Goaltender Devan Dubnyk. (Canadian Press)

PODCAST: Goalie Devan Dubnyk reflects on stellar NHL career

MOJ on Sports: Recently retired netminder played junior in Kamloops

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Devan Dubnyk, who played his junior career in B.C. with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Between 2001 and 2006, he played in 192 games for the Blazers.

During the 2004 off-season, Dubnyk was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 14th overall.

Dubnyk was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2016,2017 and 2019, and was awarded the Bill Masterton Award in 2015. A native of Regina, Dubnyk also played with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Courtenay school kicks off basketball season at Chilliwack Tournament

Just Posted

Adopt-a-Grandparent founder Breanna Brosko is pictured with the Christmas tree adorned with tags at Jo Klassen’s Restaurant in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Adopt-a-Grandparent Comox Valley continues to roll

Nicole Havrda prepares for competition at the Indian Racing League. Photo supplied
Teen race car driver from Courtenay competes in India

Celine Peters (Cinderella) and Taite Marcoux (the prince), with the help of her godmother (Jennifer Moses) tell the story of magic, a glass slipper, and dreams coming true. Photo supplied
Courtenay Little Theatre staging ‘Cinderella’ as its Christmas production

Elves of all ages help out at Santa's Workshop. File photo
Santa’s Workshop still seeking families to help this Christmas