Former NHL goaltender Kelly Hrudey. (Photo submitted)

PODCAST: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey

MOJ on Sports: Hrudey does advocacy work in the field of mental health

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Kelly Hrudey, the former NHL goaltender played 15 seasons with The New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

After his retirement from the NHL, he joined the ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ as a studio analyst.

Hrudey received an honorary degree from Mount Royal University for his mental health advocacy efforts. Moj and Kelly talk about mental health struggles and his involvement in “More Good Days”.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Wally Buono, a member of seven Grey Cup CFL teams

LISTEN: Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian Award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNHLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match

Just Posted

One of the highlights of the YANA Big Love Gala is always Karen McKinnon’s heart-felt photo presentation tribute of a local YANA family. Photo submitted
YANA Big Love Gala sells out in seconds; livestream options available

Helleborus x ballardiae ‘HGC Pink Frost’ will typically show early buds in February. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: A repeat warning on Black Death virus

A cold weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver Island residents. File photo
January ends with another blast of cold winter air: Environment Canada

Grace Mukadzambo is a Courtenay resident facing deportation to her native Zimbabwe. Paul Bozenich photo
Courtenay councillor fights to prevent deportation of resident