Bob Marjanovich podcasting from Phoenix, the site of Super Bowl 57. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: The ‘Best of’ Super Bowl 57 interviews – ‘The Moj’

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Shaun Alexander and Steve Mariucci

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich offers a ‘Best of’ interviews held during Super Bowl 57 week in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the first hour, Bob chats with legendary quarterback Joe Montana, FOX’s Curt Menefee, Shaun Alexander, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira and former Hamilton Tiger Cat, Steve Mariucci from the NFL Network.

In the second hour Chris Sims of NBC and Pro Football Talk, Marjanovich chats with AJ Hawk, former NFL linebacker and Pat McAfee.

Also stopping by is Mitch Berger, Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day four

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day three

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day 4

Just Posted

Comox Valley record publisher Artur Ciastkowski presents a cheque for $1,539.34 to Comox Legion #160 president Gerry Maillet, Stella Webers (representing Cumberland Legion #28) and Courtenay Legion #17 president Barbara Linton. Photo by Terry Farrell
Legions collect money raised through Comox Valley Record’s Remembrance Day supplement

The Comox Valley Youth Climate Council is hosting a variety night at the Comox Community Centre on Feb. 17. Photo via comoxyouthclimatecouncil.ca/
Youth Climate Variety Night coming to Comox

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau listens to Dr. Alex Nataros speak to reporters Friday morning. Nataros plans to open a community health centre in Port Hardy with several colleagues and called on the provincial government to allow physician assistants. (Screencap)
Workplace dissatisfaction in Island Health reaching unhealthy levels: reports

Potus passed away at the age of 13.5 years from the K9 team of Comox Valley Search and Rescue. Facebook photo
K9 member of Comox Valley Search and Rescue passes away