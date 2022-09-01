Alycia Butterworth, right, and her training partner Regan Yee. (Mark Janzen photo)

Alycia Butterworth, right, and her training partner Regan Yee. (Mark Janzen photo)

PODCAST: Vancouver Island’s Alycia Butterworth discusses her chase of an Olympic medal

PQBeat: Steeplechase runner now has eyes on Paris Games in 2024

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, Black Press Media podcast producer Peter McCully talks with Parksville’s Alycia Butterworth, a Canadian Olympic steeplechase runner. Discussion includes her participation in other sports as a youngster, the need for a refurbished track at Ballenas Secondary, what it felt like to represent Canada on the Olympic stage and more.

PODCAST: Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer looks ahead to aviation career 

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Listen to all Today in B.C. podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatOlympicsParksvillePodcastPodcastsTrack and fieldvancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A summer of Dime Valley Basketball in the Comox Valley
Next story
Vancouver Island’s Mt. Prevost eyed for world-class mountain biking

Just Posted

Bindercon 2022 - an annual memorial sasquatch conference is set for the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay in October. Facebook photo
Comox Valley sasquatch researcher’s memory lives on with bigfoot conference

Current Environmental and Town of Comox staff repaired the Balmoral Avenue fish ladder this summer. (photo credit – R. Wong)
Pacific Salmon Foundation grant pays for repairs to fish ladder in Comox

Nigeria’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force provided some Afrobeat at the Vancouver Island MusicFest Friday night. Photo by Erin Haluschak
PHOTOS: Summer days in the Comox Valley

BC Forage Fish Monitoring network member Alanna Vivani (far left) with the Mount Arrowsmith Biosphere Region Research Institute (MABRRI) – training volunteer community scientists how to monitor their local beaches for spawning forage fish. Photo credit: MABRRI, 2019
Stewardship groups from around the Salish Sea come together for forage fish conservation